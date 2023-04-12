Deutsche Bank Maintains Parker-Hannifin (PH) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 12, 2023, Deutsche Bank maintained coverage of Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.85% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Parker-Hannifin is $384.28. The forecasts range from a low of $303.00 to a high of $468.30. The average price target represents an increase of 20.85% from its latest reported closing price of $317.98.

The projected annual revenue for Parker-Hannifin is $18,476MM, an increase of 7.53%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $19.68.

Parker-Hannifin Declares $1.33 Dividend

On January 26, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.33 per share ($5.32 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 10, 2023 received the payment on March 3, 2023. Previously, the company paid $1.33 per share.

At the current share price of $317.98 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.67%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.73%, the lowest has been 1.10%, and the highest has been 3.61%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.35 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.15 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.54. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.51%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SCORX - Sextant Core Fund holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SFLNX - Schwab Fundamental US Large Company Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 23K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 24K shares, representing a decrease of 1.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PH by 3.38% over the last quarter.

National Pension Service holds 303K shares representing 0.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 294K shares, representing an increase of 3.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PH by 15.23% over the last quarter.

DSI - iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF holds 24K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 26K shares, representing a decrease of 7.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PH by 4.15% over the last quarter.

Artemis Investment Management LLP holds 66K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1892 funds or institutions reporting positions in Parker-Hannifin. This is an increase of 92 owner(s) or 5.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PH is 0.30%, a decrease of 6.71%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.46% to 130,841K shares. The put/call ratio of PH is 0.81, indicating a bullish outlook.

Parker-Hannifin Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Parker Hannifin is a Fortune 250 global leader in motion and control technologies. For more than a century the company has been enabling engineering breakthroughs that lead to a better tomorrow. Parker has increased its annual dividend per share paid to shareholders for 64 consecutive fiscal years, among the top five longest-running dividend-increase records in the S&P 500 index.

