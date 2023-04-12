Deutsche Bank Maintains PACCAR (PCAR) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 12, 2023, Deutsche Bank maintained coverage of PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.65% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for PACCAR is $77.18. The forecasts range from a low of $61.27 to a high of $102.90. The average price target represents an increase of 8.65% from its latest reported closing price of $71.04.

The projected annual revenue for PACCAR is $27,844MM, a decrease of 3.39%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $8.17.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Prelude Capital Management holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9K shares, representing a decrease of 229.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PCAR by 48.06% over the last quarter.

St. James Investment Advisors holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 30.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PCAR by 48.71% over the last quarter.

Invesco Qqq Trust, Series 1 holds 4,639K shares representing 0.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,106K shares, representing a decrease of 10.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PCAR by 9.22% over the last quarter.

Y-Intercept holds 19K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 39K shares, representing a decrease of 101.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PCAR by 13.31% over the last quarter.

Norwood Financial holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1689 funds or institutions reporting positions in PACCAR. This is an increase of 134 owner(s) or 8.62% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PCAR is 0.28%, a decrease of 4.12%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.34% to 264,839K shares. The put/call ratio of PCAR is 0.58, indicating a bullish outlook.

Paccar Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

PACCAR is a global technology leader in the design, manufacture and customer support of high-quality light-, medium- and heavy-duty trucks under the Kenworth, Peterbilt and DAF nameplates. PACCAR also designs and manufactures advanced powertrains, provides financial services and information technology, and distributes truck parts related to its principal business.

