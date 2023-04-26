Deutsche Bank Maintains Northern Trust (NTRS) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 26, 2023, Deutsche Bank maintained coverage of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 25.48% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Northern Trust is 98.08. The forecasts range from a low of 84.84 to a high of $120.75. The average price target represents an increase of 25.48% from its latest reported closing price of 78.16.

The projected annual revenue for Northern Trust is 7,381MM, an increase of 9.36%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.55.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1408 funds or institutions reporting positions in Northern Trust. This is an increase of 18 owner(s) or 1.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NTRS is 0.23%, a decrease of 7.13%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.25% to 200,905K shares. The put/call ratio of NTRS is 0.94, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ameriprise Financial holds 7,725K shares representing 3.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,852K shares, representing a decrease of 1.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NTRS by 413.70% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 6,234K shares representing 3.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,667K shares, representing an increase of 9.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NTRS by 5.62% over the last quarter.

Northern Trust holds 6,120K shares representing 2.95% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,017K shares representing 2.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,902K shares, representing an increase of 1.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NTRS by 2.63% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 5,484K shares representing 2.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,522K shares, representing a decrease of 0.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NTRS by 5.70% over the last quarter.

Northern Trust Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Northern Trust Corporation is a leading provider of wealth management, asset servicing, asset management and banking to corporations, institutions, affluent families and individuals. Founded in Chicago in 1889, Northern Trust has a global presence with offices in 22 U.S. states and Washington, D.C., and across 22 locations in Canada, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia-Pacific region. As of September 30, 2020, Northern Trust had assets under custody/administration of US$13.1 trillion, and assets under management of US$1.3 trillion. For more than 130 years, Northern Trust has earned distinction as an industry leader for exceptional service, financial expertise, integrity and innovation.

