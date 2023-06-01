Deutsche Bank Maintains Nordstrom (JWN) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on June 1, 2023, Deutsche Bank maintained coverage of Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 23.81% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Nordstrom is 18.94. The forecasts range from a low of 12.12 to a high of $24.15. The average price target represents an increase of 23.81% from its latest reported closing price of 15.30.

The projected annual revenue for Nordstrom is 15,989MM, an increase of 2.96%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.50.

Nordstrom Declares $0.19 Dividend

On May 17, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.19 per share ($0.76 annualized). Shareholders of record as of May 30, 2023 will receive the payment on June 14, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.19 per share.

At the current share price of $15.30 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.97%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.69%, the lowest has been 2.20%, and the highest has been 8.61%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.89 (n=141).

The current dividend yield is 1.43 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.50. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 712 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nordstrom. This is a decrease of 19 owner(s) or 2.60% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JWN is 0.10%, an increase of 8.91%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.20% to 105,808K shares. The put/call ratio of JWN is 1.13, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

El Puerto de Liverpool, S.A.B. de C.V. holds 15,755K shares representing 9.76% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 3,457K shares representing 2.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,440K shares, representing an increase of 0.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JWN by 3.04% over the last quarter.

Cooper Creek Partners Management holds 3,152K shares representing 1.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,970K shares representing 1.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,914K shares, representing an increase of 1.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JWN by 5.14% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,517K shares representing 1.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,468K shares, representing an increase of 1.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JWN by 1.36% over the last quarter.

Nordstrom Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Nordstrom, Inc. is a leading fashion retailer based in the U.S. Founded in 1901 as a shoe store in Seattle, today Nordstrom operates 358 stores in the U.S. and Canada, including 100 Nordstrom stores; 249 Nordstrom Rack stores; two clearance stores; and seven Nordstrom Local service hubs. Additionally, customers are served online through Nordstrom.com, Nordstrom.ca, Nordstromrack.com, HauteLook.com and TrunkClub.com.

Key filings for this company:

