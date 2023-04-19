Deutsche Bank Maintains Netflix (NFLX) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 19, 2023, Deutsche Bank maintained coverage of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.27% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Netflix is $364.64. The forecasts range from a low of $217.15 to a high of $462.00. The average price target represents an increase of 9.27% from its latest reported closing price of $333.70.

The projected annual revenue for Netflix is $34,642MM, an increase of 8.56%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $10.75.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors holds 65K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 67K shares, representing a decrease of 3.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NFLX by 11.09% over the last quarter.

Private Portfolio Partners holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

PREIX - T. Rowe Price Equity Index 500 Fund holds 318K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 315K shares, representing an increase of 0.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NFLX by 18.21% over the last quarter.

Private Advisory Group holds 45K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 53K shares, representing a decrease of 18.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NFLX by 1.12% over the last quarter.

NOSIX - Northern Stock Index Fund holds 139K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 141K shares, representing a decrease of 1.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NFLX by 16.08% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2982 funds or institutions reporting positions in Netflix. This is an increase of 157 owner(s) or 5.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NFLX is 0.64%, an increase of 7.80%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.40% to 425,498K shares. The put/call ratio of NFLX is 1.07, indicating a bearish outlook.

Netflix Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Netflix is the world's leading streaming entertainment service with over 195 million paid memberships in over 190 countries enjoying TV series, documentaries and feature films across a wide variety of genres and languages. Members can watch as much as they want, anytime, anywhere, on any internet-connected screen. Members can play, pause and resume watching, all without commercials or commitments.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

