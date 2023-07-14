Deutsche Bank Maintains MP Materials (MP) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 14, 2023, Deutsche Bank maintained coverage of MP Materials (NYSE:MP) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 45.47% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for MP Materials is 37.65. The forecasts range from a low of 26.26 to a high of $58.80. The average price target represents an increase of 45.47% from its latest reported closing price of 25.88.

The projected annual revenue for MP Materials is 526MM, an increase of 15.04%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.32.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 773 funds or institutions reporting positions in MP Materials. This is an increase of 18 owner(s) or 2.38% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MP is 0.22%, a decrease of 0.58%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.83% to 125,072K shares. The put/call ratio of MP is 0.91, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

JHL Capital Group holds 28,573K shares representing 16.09% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

QVT Financial holds 13,502K shares representing 7.60% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,306K shares representing 1.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,247K shares, representing an increase of 1.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MP by 9.16% over the last quarter.

XME - SPDR(R) S&P(R) Metals & Mining ETF holds 3,272K shares representing 1.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,807K shares, representing an increase of 14.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MP by 16.26% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 2,848K shares representing 1.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,851K shares, representing a decrease of 0.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MP by 11.01% over the last quarter.

MP Materials Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

MP Materials Corp. is the largest producer of rare earth materials in the Western Hemisphere. With over 270 employees, the Company owns and operates Mountain Pass, an iconic American industrial asset, which is the only rare earth mining and processing site of scale in the Western Hemisphere and currently produces approximately 15% of global rare earth content. Separated rare earth elements are critical inputs for the magnets that enable the mobility of electric vehicles, drones, defense systems, wind turbines, robotics and many other high-growth, advanced technologies. MP Materials’ integrated operations at Mountain Pass uniquely combine low production costs with best-in-class environmental standards, thereby restoring American leadership to a critical industry with a strong commitment to sustainability.

