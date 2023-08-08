Deutsche Bank Maintains ModivCare (MODV) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 7, 2023, Deutsche Bank maintained coverage of ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 190.36% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for ModivCare is 109.99. The forecasts range from a low of 75.75 to a high of $159.60. The average price target represents an increase of 190.36% from its latest reported closing price of 37.88.

The projected annual revenue for ModivCare is 2,662MM, a decrease of 0.04%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.69.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 440 funds or institutions reporting positions in ModivCare. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 1.35% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MODV is 0.13%, a decrease of 13.63%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.28% to 17,612K shares. The put/call ratio of MODV is 2.87, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Coliseum Capital Management holds 1,399K shares representing 9.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,373K shares, representing an increase of 1.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MODV by 2.88% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 1,185K shares representing 8.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,135K shares, representing an increase of 4.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MODV by 8.57% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 925K shares representing 6.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 946K shares, representing a decrease of 2.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MODV by 10.92% over the last quarter.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management holds 920K shares representing 6.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 921K shares, representing a decrease of 0.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MODV by 14.94% over the last quarter.

UBVLX - Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund Class L holds 752K shares representing 5.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 753K shares, representing a decrease of 0.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MODV by 9.44% over the last quarter.

ModivCare Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

ModivCare Inc. ('ModivCare') is a technology-enabled healthcare services company, which provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their patients. Its value-based solutions address the social determinants of health (SDoH), enable greater access to care, reduce costs, and improve outcomes. The Company is a leading provider of non-emergency medical transportation (NEMT), personal and home care, and nutritional meal delivery. ModivCare also holds a minority equity interest in CCHN Group Holdings, Inc. and its subsidiaries ('Matrix Medical Network'), which partners with leading health plans and providers nationally, delivering a broad array of assessment and care management services to individuals that improve health outcomes and health plan financial performance.

