Deutsche Bank Maintains LSB Industries (LXU) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 17, 2023, Deutsche Bank maintained coverage of LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 81.28% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for LSB Industries is 16.57. The forecasts range from a low of 10.10 to a high of $25.15. The average price target represents an increase of 81.28% from its latest reported closing price of 9.14.

The projected annual revenue for LSB Industries is 879MM, a decrease of 0.58%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.78.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 356 funds or institutions reporting positions in LSB Industries. This is an increase of 14 owner(s) or 4.09% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LXU is 0.08%, a decrease of 13.67%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.49% to 45,307K shares. The put/call ratio of LXU is 0.14, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Robotti Robert holds 2,419K shares representing 3.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,919K shares, representing an increase of 20.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LXU by 51.50% over the last quarter.

Gendell Jeffrey L holds 2,065K shares representing 2.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,337K shares, representing a decrease of 13.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LXU by 57.51% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,754K shares representing 2.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,110K shares, representing an increase of 36.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LXU by 36.17% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 1,692K shares representing 2.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 695K shares, representing an increase of 58.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LXU by 105.81% over the last quarter.

Security Benefit Life Insurance holds 1,672K shares representing 2.20% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

LSB Industries Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

LSB Industries, Inc., headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, manufactures and sells chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets. The Company owns and operates facilities in Cherokee, Alabama, El Dorado, Arkansas and Pryor, Oklahoma, and operates a facility for a global chemical company in Baytown, Texas. LSB's products are sold through distributors and directly to end customers throughout the United States.

