Deutsche Bank Maintains Livent (LTHM) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 20, 2023, Deutsche Bank maintained coverage of Livent (NYSE:LTHM) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 47.89% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Livent is $33.57. The forecasts range from a low of $23.23 to a high of $47.25. The average price target represents an increase of 47.89% from its latest reported closing price of $22.70.

The projected annual revenue for Livent is $1,138MM, an increase of 39.94%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.88.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFSU - Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

PLTL - Principal U.S. Small-Cap Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 0.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LTHM by 40.37% over the last quarter.

Benjamin Edwards holds 19K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 24K shares, representing a decrease of 31.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LTHM by 56.62% over the last quarter.

Stifel Financial holds 36K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 42K shares, representing a decrease of 14.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LTHM by 99.99% over the last quarter.

Vident Investment Advisory holds 13K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12K shares, representing an increase of 6.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LTHM by 74.52% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 847 funds or institutions reporting positions in Livent. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 0.59% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LTHM is 0.40%, an increase of 15.68%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.21% to 196,890K shares. The put/call ratio of LTHM is 0.82, indicating a bullish outlook.

Livent Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

For nearly eight decades, Livent has partnered with its customers to safely and sustainably use lithium to power the world. Livent is one of only a small number of companies with the capability, reputation, and know-how to produce high-quality finished lithium compounds that are helping meet the growing demand for lithium. The company has one of the broadest product portfolios in the industry, powering demand for green energy, modern mobility, the mobile economy, and specialized innovations, including light alloys and lubricants. Livent employs approximately 800 people throughout the world and operates manufacturing sites in the United States, England, India, China and Argentina.

