Deutsche Bank Maintains Live Nation Entertainment (LYV) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 23, 2025, Deutsche Bank maintained coverage of Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.52% Upside

As of September 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for Live Nation Entertainment is $178.82/share. The forecasts range from a low of $133.32 to a high of $204.75. The average price target represents an increase of 14.52% from its latest reported closing price of $156.15 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Live Nation Entertainment is 19,560MM, a decrease of 17.54%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.52.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,534 funds or institutions reporting positions in Live Nation Entertainment. This is an increase of 37 owner(s) or 2.47% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LYV is 0.31%, an increase of 3.73%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.70% to 223,202K shares. The put/call ratio of LYV is 1.21, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 8,806K shares representing 3.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,030K shares , representing a decrease of 2.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LYV by 0.48% over the last quarter.

Principal Financial Group holds 7,962K shares representing 3.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,597K shares , representing an increase of 4.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LYV by 44.90% over the last quarter.

Select Equity Group holds 6,851K shares representing 2.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,088K shares , representing a decrease of 3.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LYV by 8.76% over the last quarter.

PMBMX - MidCap Fund (f holds 6,745K shares representing 2.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,714K shares , representing an increase of 15.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LYV by 19.03% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 6,646K shares representing 2.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,149K shares , representing an increase of 22.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LYV by 41.09% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.