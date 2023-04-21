Deutsche Bank Maintains Lithium Americas (LAC) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 20, 2023, Deutsche Bank maintained coverage of Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 95.25% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Lithium Americas is $37.68. The forecasts range from a low of $30.30 to a high of $44.62. The average price target represents an increase of 95.25% from its latest reported closing price of $19.30.

The projected annual revenue for Lithium Americas is $310MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.01.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

HighTower Advisors holds 30K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 29K shares, representing an increase of 4.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LAC by 35.29% over the last quarter.

Brown Advisory holds 101K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Canton Hathaway holds 20K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20K shares, representing an increase of 1.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LAC by 113,832.76% over the last quarter.

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank, Frankfurt am Main holds 508K shares representing 0.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 578K shares, representing a decrease of 13.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LAC by 41.47% over the last quarter.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. holds 1,332K shares representing 0.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,901K shares, representing a decrease of 42.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LAC by 51.36% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 295 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lithium Americas. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.34% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LAC is 0.36%, an increase of 31.85%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 14.85% to 36,474K shares. The put/call ratio of LAC is 0.56, indicating a bullish outlook.

Lithium Americas Background Information

Lithium Americas is a development-stage company with projects in Jujuy, Argentina and Nevada, United States.

