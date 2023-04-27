Deutsche Bank Maintains Liberty Global plc - (LBTYA) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 27, 2023, Deutsche Bank maintained coverage of Liberty Global plc - (NASDAQ:LBTYA) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 58.48% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Liberty Global plc - is 29.22. The forecasts range from a low of 20.20 to a high of $52.50. The average price target represents an increase of 58.48% from its latest reported closing price of 18.44.

The projected annual revenue for Liberty Global plc - is 7,149MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.52.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 440 funds or institutions reporting positions in Liberty Global plc -. This is an increase of 20 owner(s) or 4.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LBTYA is 0.21%, a decrease of 1.96%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.78% to 190,547K shares. The put/call ratio of LBTYA is 0.04, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Harris Associates L P holds 32,063K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 34,202K shares, representing a decrease of 6.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LBTYA by 7.12% over the last quarter.

OAKIX - Oakmark International Fund Investor Class holds 13,205K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,838K shares, representing an increase of 2.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LBTYA by 12.61% over the last quarter.

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership holds 12,760K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,633K shares, representing an increase of 0.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LBTYA by 23.35% over the last quarter.

ARTKX - Artisan International Value Fund Investor Shares holds 9,636K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,433K shares, representing an increase of 2.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LBTYA by 8.59% over the last quarter.

Baupost Group holds 7,194K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Liberty Global Background Information

Liberty Global is one of the world's leading converged video, broadband and communications companies, with operations in seven European countries under the consumer brands Virgin Media, Telenet and UPC, the combined Sunrise UPC, as well as VodafoneZiggo, which is owned through a 50/50 joint venture. Its substantial scale and commitment to innovation enable the company to invest in the infrastructure and digital platforms that empower its customers to make the most of the digital revolution.

