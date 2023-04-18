Deutsche Bank Maintains Kraft Heinz (KHC) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 18, 2023, Deutsche Bank maintained coverage of Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.29% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Kraft Heinz is $43.52. The forecasts range from a low of $35.35 to a high of $50.40. The average price target represents an increase of 10.29% from its latest reported closing price of $39.46.

The projected annual revenue for Kraft Heinz is $26,732MM, an increase of 0.93%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $2.79.

Kraft Heinz Declares $0.40 Dividend

On February 15, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.40 per share ($1.60 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 10, 2023 received the payment on March 31, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.40 per share.

At the current share price of $39.46 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.05%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.67%, the lowest has been 3.59%, and the highest has been 7.70%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.66 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.92 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.83. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Cerity Partners holds 154K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 38K shares, representing an increase of 75.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KHC by 165.56% over the last quarter.

Buckingham Strategic Wealth holds 6K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

DYNF - BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing a decrease of 162.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KHC by 33.19% over the last quarter.

Brooks, Moore & Associates holds 43K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 44K shares, representing a decrease of 2.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KHC by 99.89% over the last quarter.

Transcend Wealth Collective holds 29K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 29K shares, representing an increase of 1.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KHC by 54.31% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1960 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kraft Heinz. This is an increase of 86 owner(s) or 4.59% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KHC is 0.33%, an increase of 7.09%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.47% to 979,823K shares. The put/call ratio of KHC is 0.59, indicating a bullish outlook.

Kraft Heinz Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The Kraft Heinz Company is driving transformation, inspired by its Purpose, Let's Make Life Delicious. Consumers are at the center of everything the company does. With 2020 net sales of approximately $26 billion, Kraft Heinz is committed to growing its iconic and emerging food and beverage brands on a global scale. The company leverages its scale and agility to unleash the full power of Kraft Heinz across a portfolio of six consumer-driven product platforms. As global citizens, the company is dedicated to making a sustainable, ethical impact while helping feed the world in healthy, responsible ways.

