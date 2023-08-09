Deutsche Bank Maintains Hostess Brands Inc - (TWNK) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 9, 2023, Deutsche Bank maintained coverage of Hostess Brands Inc - (NASDAQ:TWNK) with a Hold recommendation.
Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 28.42% Upside
As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Hostess Brands Inc - is 29.81. The forecasts range from a low of 25.25 to a high of $33.60. The average price target represents an increase of 28.42% from its latest reported closing price of 23.21.
See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.
The projected annual revenue for Hostess Brands Inc - is 1,461MM, an increase of 5.61%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.13.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 637 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hostess Brands Inc -. This is a decrease of 36 owner(s) or 5.35% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TWNK is 0.32%, a decrease of 4.59%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.66% to 166,084K shares. The put/call ratio of TWNK is 0.36, indicating a bullish outlook.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 9,753K shares representing 7.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,921K shares, representing a decrease of 1.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TWNK by 5.90% over the last quarter.
Janus Henderson Group holds 4,630K shares representing 3.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,898K shares, representing a decrease of 5.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TWNK by 3.26% over the last quarter.
JATTX - Janus Henderson Triton Fund Class T holds 4,157K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,439K shares, representing a decrease of 6.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TWNK by 2.33% over the last quarter.
Champlain Investment Partners holds 4,108K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,089K shares, representing an increase of 24.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TWNK by 144,657.47% over the last quarter.
VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,099K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,062K shares, representing an increase of 0.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TWNK by 3.30% over the last quarter.
Hostess Brands Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)
Hostess Brands, Inc. is a leading packaged food company focused on developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing fresh baked sweet goods and cookies in North America. The Hostess® brand's history dates back to 1919, when the Hostess® CupCake was introduced to the public, followed by Twinkies® in 1930. Today, the Company produces a variety of new and classic treats in addition to Twinkies® and CupCakes, including Donettes®, Ding Dongs®, Zingers®, Danishes, Honey Buns and Coffee Cakes. In January 2020, the Company acquired Voortman Cookies Limited which produces a variety of cookies and wafers products, including sugar-free products under the Voortman® brand.
Additional reading:
- FIRST LIEN CREDIT AGREEMENT dated as of June 30, 2023 HB HOLDINGS, LLC, as Holdings, HOSTESS BRANDS, LLC, as Borrower, THE LENDERS AND ISSUING BANKS PARTY HERETO, JPMORGAN CHASE BANK, N.A., as Administrative Agent, JPMORGAN CHASE BANK, N.A., as Colla
- __________________________________ Investor Presentation May 9, 2023 Forward Looking Statements This investor presentation contains statements reflecting our views about the future performance of Hostess Brands, Inc. and its subsidiaries (referred to
- Hostess Brands Reports First Quarter 2023 Results Continues to Deliver Sustained Profitable Growth Reaffirms Full-Year Guidance
- Hostess Brands, Inc. Incentive Compensation Plan for Exempt Employees (2023)
- Form of Chief Executive Officer Performance Stock Unit Award Agreement
This story originally appeared on Fintel.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.