Deutsche Bank Maintains Hostess Brands Inc - (TWNK) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 9, 2023, Deutsche Bank maintained coverage of Hostess Brands Inc - (NASDAQ:TWNK) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 28.42% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Hostess Brands Inc - is 29.81. The forecasts range from a low of 25.25 to a high of $33.60. The average price target represents an increase of 28.42% from its latest reported closing price of 23.21.

The projected annual revenue for Hostess Brands Inc - is 1,461MM, an increase of 5.61%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.13.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 637 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hostess Brands Inc -. This is a decrease of 36 owner(s) or 5.35% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TWNK is 0.32%, a decrease of 4.59%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.66% to 166,084K shares. The put/call ratio of TWNK is 0.36, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 9,753K shares representing 7.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,921K shares, representing a decrease of 1.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TWNK by 5.90% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 4,630K shares representing 3.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,898K shares, representing a decrease of 5.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TWNK by 3.26% over the last quarter.

JATTX - Janus Henderson Triton Fund Class T holds 4,157K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,439K shares, representing a decrease of 6.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TWNK by 2.33% over the last quarter.

Champlain Investment Partners holds 4,108K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,089K shares, representing an increase of 24.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TWNK by 144,657.47% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,099K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,062K shares, representing an increase of 0.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TWNK by 3.30% over the last quarter.

Hostess Brands Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Hostess Brands, Inc. is a leading packaged food company focused on developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing fresh baked sweet goods and cookies in North America. The Hostess® brand's history dates back to 1919, when the Hostess® CupCake was introduced to the public, followed by Twinkies® in 1930. Today, the Company produces a variety of new and classic treats in addition to Twinkies® and CupCakes, including Donettes®, Ding Dongs®, Zingers®, Danishes, Honey Buns and Coffee Cakes. In January 2020, the Company acquired Voortman Cookies Limited which produces a variety of cookies and wafers products, including sugar-free products under the Voortman® brand.

