Deutsche Bank Maintains Hilton Worldwide Holdings (HLT) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 27, 2023, Deutsche Bank maintained coverage of Hilton Worldwide Holdings (NYSE:HLT) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.98% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Hilton Worldwide Holdings is 151.68. The forecasts range from a low of 65.65 to a high of $178.50. The average price target represents an increase of 6.98% from its latest reported closing price of 141.78.

The projected annual revenue for Hilton Worldwide Holdings is 9,925MM, an increase of 148.00%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.71.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Declares $0.15 Dividend

On April 26, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share ($0.60 annualized). Shareholders of record as of May 19, 2023 will receive the payment on June 30, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.15 per share.

At the current share price of $141.78 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.42%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.63%, the lowest has been 0.40%, and the highest has been 0.95%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.15 (n=138).

The current dividend yield is 1.39 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.13. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1567 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hilton Worldwide Holdings. This is an increase of 54 owner(s) or 3.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HLT is 0.37%, a decrease of 10.36%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.33% to 313,932K shares. The put/call ratio of HLT is 0.38, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Pershing Square Capital Management holds 10,032K shares representing 3.77% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 9,556K shares representing 3.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,853K shares, representing a decrease of 44.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HLT by 33.53% over the last quarter.

Principal Financial Group holds 9,425K shares representing 3.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,482K shares, representing a decrease of 0.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HLT by 1.35% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 9,238K shares representing 3.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,757K shares, representing an increase of 26.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HLT by 37.55% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 8,780K shares representing 3.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,665K shares, representing an increase of 24.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HLT by 31.52% over the last quarter.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc.is a leading global hospitality company with a portfolio of 18 world-class brands comprising more than 6,300 properties and more than one million rooms, in 118 countries and territories. Dedicated to fulfilling its mission to be the world's most hospitable company, Hilton has welcomed more than 3 billion guests in its more than 100-year history, earned a top spot on the 2020 World's Best Workplaces list, and was named the 2020 Global Industry Leader on the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices. In 2020, Hilton CleanStay was introduced, bringing an industry-defining standard of cleanliness and disinfection to hotels worldwide. Through the award-winning guest loyalty program Hilton Honors, the more than 110 million members who book directly with Hilton can earn Points for hotel stays and experiences money can't buy, plus enjoy instant benefits, including contactless check-in with room selection, Digital Key, and Connected Room.

