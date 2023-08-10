Deutsche Bank Maintains Grocery Outlet Holding (GO) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 9, 2023, Deutsche Bank maintained coverage of Grocery Outlet Holding (NASDAQ:GO) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.32% Downside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Grocery Outlet Holding is 32.40. The forecasts range from a low of 25.25 to a high of $39.90. The average price target represents a decrease of 6.32% from its latest reported closing price of 34.59.

The projected annual revenue for Grocery Outlet Holding is 4,042MM, an increase of 5.68%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.18.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 577 funds or institutions reporting positions in Grocery Outlet Holding. This is a decrease of 43 owner(s) or 6.94% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GO is 0.19%, a decrease of 10.47%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.17% to 138,211K shares. The put/call ratio of GO is 2.30, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital Research Global Investors holds 8,999K shares representing 9.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,620K shares, representing an increase of 4.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GO by 4.56% over the last quarter.

Jackson Square Partners holds 6,103K shares representing 6.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,289K shares, representing an increase of 13.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GO by 13.33% over the last quarter.

PARMX - Parnassus Mid Cap Fund Investor Shares holds 6,023K shares representing 6.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,133K shares, representing an increase of 14.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GO by 17.75% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 5,895K shares representing 6.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,445K shares, representing an increase of 7.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GO by 0.22% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 5,352K shares representing 5.45% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Grocery Outlet Holding Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Based in Emeryville, California, Grocery Outlet is a high-growth, extreme value retailer of quality, name-brand consumables and fresh products sold through a network of independently operated stores. Grocery Outlet has more than 375 stores in California, Washington, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Idaho and Nevada.

