Deutsche Bank Maintains Goodyear Tire & Rubber (GT) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 24, 2023, Deutsche Bank maintained coverage of Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.25% Downside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Goodyear Tire & Rubber is 13.18. The forecasts range from a low of 9.60 to a high of $17.85. The average price target represents a decrease of 4.25% from its latest reported closing price of 13.76.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Goodyear Tire & Rubber is 22,093MM, an increase of 6.02%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.85.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 774 funds or institutions reporting positions in Goodyear Tire & Rubber. This is a decrease of 19 owner(s) or 2.40% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GT is 0.13%, a decrease of 4.91%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.94% to 259,916K shares. The put/call ratio of GT is 0.85, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Alliancebernstein holds 10,183K shares representing 3.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,000K shares, representing a decrease of 76.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GT by 50.51% over the last quarter.

Nomura Holdings holds 9,730K shares representing 3.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 84K shares, representing an increase of 99.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GT by 8,050.44% over the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 8,851K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,221K shares, representing a decrease of 4.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GT by 5.99% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 8,726K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,735K shares, representing a decrease of 0.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GT by 3.81% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,575K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,449K shares, representing an increase of 1.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GT by 5.72% over the last quarter.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Goodyear is one of the world’s largest tire companies. It employs about 62,000 people and manufactures its products in 46 facilities in 21 countries around the world. Its two Innovation Centers in Akron, Ohio, and Colmar-Berg, Luxembourg, strive to develop state-of-the-art products and services that set the technology and performance standard for the industry.

Key filings for this company:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.