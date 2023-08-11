News & Insights

Deutsche Bank Maintains Global Business Travel Group Inc - (GBTG) Buy Recommendation

August 11, 2023 — 02:02 pm EDT

Fintel reports that on August 11, 2023, Deutsche Bank maintained coverage of Global Business Travel Group Inc - (NYSE:GBTG) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 23.00% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Global Business Travel Group Inc - is 8.43. The forecasts range from a low of 7.58 to a high of $9.45. The average price target represents an increase of 23.00% from its latest reported closing price of 6.85.

The projected annual revenue for Global Business Travel Group Inc - is 2,280MM, an increase of 4.35%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.11.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 70 funds or institutions reporting positions in Global Business Travel Group Inc -. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 11.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GBTG is 0.82%, an increase of 11.19%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.01% to 59,133K shares. GBTG / Global Business Travel Group Inc - Class A Put/Call Ratios The put/call ratio of GBTG is 0.50, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GBTG / Global Business Travel Group Inc - Class A Shares Held by Institutions

Apollo Management Holdings holds 25,707K shares representing 5.54% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Ares Management holds 8,676K shares representing 1.87% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

HG Vora Capital Management holds 8,200K shares representing 1.77% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Zoom Video Communications holds 4,000K shares representing 0.86% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Carronade Capital Management holds 3,080K shares representing 0.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,815K shares, representing an increase of 8.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GBTG by 99.58% over the last quarter.

