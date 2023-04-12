Deutsche Bank Maintains General Electric (GE) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 12, 2023, Deutsche Bank maintained coverage of General Electric (NYSE:GE) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.12% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for General Electric is $98.72. The forecasts range from a low of $85.04 to a high of $115.50. The average price target represents an increase of 5.12% from its latest reported closing price of $93.91.

The projected annual revenue for General Electric is $81,908MM, an increase of 6.99%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $4.38.

General Electric Declares $0.08 Dividend

On February 10, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.08 per share ($0.32 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 7, 2023 will receive the payment on April 25, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.08 per share.

At the current share price of $93.91 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.34%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.10%, the lowest has been 0.28%, and the highest has been 7.21%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.63 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.47 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.55. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Sawtooth Solutions holds 11K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Burt Wealth Advisors holds 5K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares, representing a decrease of 0.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GE by 12.72% over the last quarter.

QRFT - QRAFT AI-Enhanced U.S. Large Cap ETF holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing a decrease of 89.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GE by 27.51% over the last quarter.

Triangle Securities Wealth Management holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

DFUS - Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF holds 161K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 119K shares, representing an increase of 26.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GE by 29.02% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2299 funds or institutions reporting positions in General Electric. This is an increase of 120 owner(s) or 5.51% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GE is 0.39%, an increase of 22.90%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.53% to 958,607K shares. The put/call ratio of GE is 1.34, indicating a bearish outlook.

General Electric Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The General Electric Company (GE) is an American multinational company. For more than 125 years, GE has invented the future of industry. Today, GE is best known for its work in the Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation and Healthcare industries.

