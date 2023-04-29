Deutsche Bank Maintains Fair Isaac (FICO) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 28, 2023, Deutsche Bank maintained coverage of Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.37% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Fair Isaac is 745.24. The forecasts range from a low of 661.55 to a high of $847.35. The average price target represents an increase of 2.37% from its latest reported closing price of 727.95.

The projected annual revenue for Fair Isaac is 1,516MM, an increase of 6.55%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 20.04.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1158 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fair Isaac. This is an increase of 100 owner(s) or 9.45% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FICO is 0.45%, an increase of 7.20%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.72% to 24,946K shares. The put/call ratio of FICO is 0.83, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Valley Forge Advisors holds 963K shares representing 3.83% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Lindsell Train holds 932K shares representing 3.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 917K shares, representing an increase of 1.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FICO by 37.92% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 929K shares representing 3.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 924K shares, representing an increase of 0.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FICO by 40.33% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 771K shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 738K shares, representing an increase of 4.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FICO by 32.54% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 759K shares representing 3.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 756K shares, representing an increase of 0.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FICO by 34.81% over the last quarter.

Fair, Isaac Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO), powers decisions that help people and businesses around the world prosper. Founded in 1956 and based in Silicon Valley, the company is a pioneer in the use of predictive analytics and data science to improve operational decisions. FICO holds more than 195 US and foreign patents on technologies that increase profitability, customer satisfaction and growth for businesses in financial services, telecommunications, health care, retail and many other industries. Using FICO solutions, businesses in more than 100 countries do everything from protecting 2.6 billion payment cards from fraud, to helping people get credit, to ensuring that millions of airplanes and rental cars are in the right place at the right time.

