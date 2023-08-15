Deutsche Bank Maintains Equinix (EQIX) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 15, 2023, Deutsche Bank maintained coverage of Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.27% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Equinix is 841.60. The forecasts range from a low of 682.76 to a high of $955.50. The average price target represents an increase of 9.27% from its latest reported closing price of 770.18.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Equinix is 8,124MM, an increase of 13.02%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 9.13.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2028 funds or institutions reporting positions in Equinix. This is an increase of 25 owner(s) or 1.25% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EQIX is 0.86%, an increase of 5.35%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.23% to 101,933K shares. The put/call ratio of EQIX is 1.58, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital International Investors holds 4,593K shares representing 4.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,366K shares, representing an increase of 4.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EQIX by 10.90% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,067K shares representing 4.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,062K shares, representing an increase of 0.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EQIX by 8.84% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,871K shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,813K shares, representing an increase of 2.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EQIX by 3.73% over the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers holds 2,325K shares representing 2.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,323K shares, representing an increase of 0.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EQIX by 6.13% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,159K shares representing 2.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,139K shares, representing an increase of 0.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EQIX by 3.04% over the last quarter.

Equinix Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Equinix is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage. With Equinix, they can scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.