Deutsche Bank Maintains Entegris (ENTG) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, Deutsche Bank maintained coverage of Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 43.23% Upside

As of April 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for Entegris is $102.74. The forecasts range from a low of $80.80 to a high of $150.15. The average price target represents an increase of 43.23% from its latest reported closing price of $71.73.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Entegris is $3,866MM, an increase of 17.79%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $3.54.

Entegris Declares $0.10 Dividend

On January 18, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share ($0.40 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 1, 2023 received the payment on February 22, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.10 per share.

At the current share price of $71.73 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.56%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.55%, the lowest has been 0.21%, and the highest has been 1.15%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.23 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.05 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.29. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.25%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Cubist Systematic Strategies holds 49K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 44K shares, representing an increase of 10.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ENTG by 8.83% over the last quarter.

Ubs Asset Management Americas holds 405K shares representing 0.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 409K shares, representing a decrease of 1.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ENTG by 89.52% over the last quarter.

Agf Management holds 6K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

NMCAX - Voya MidCap Opportunities Fund holds 72K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 74K shares, representing a decrease of 3.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ENTG by 20.97% over the last quarter.

Ground Swell Capital holds 7K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 963 funds or institutions reporting positions in Entegris. This is a decrease of 20 owner(s) or 2.03% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ENTG is 0.31%, a decrease of 0.06%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.64% to 176,656K shares. The put/call ratio of ENTG is 0.50, indicating a bullish outlook.

Entegris Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Entegris is a world-class supplier of advanced materials and process solutions for the semiconductor and other high-technology industries. Entegris is ISO 9001 certified and has manufacturing, customer service and/or research facilities in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Israel, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

See all Entegris regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.