Deutsche Bank Maintains Enphase Energy (ENPH) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 13, 2023, Deutsche Bank maintained coverage of Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 52.58% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Enphase Energy is $299.10. The forecasts range from a low of $220.18 to a high of $383.25. The average price target represents an increase of 52.58% from its latest reported closing price of $196.03.

The projected annual revenue for Enphase Energy is $3,242MM, an increase of 39.09%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $5.41.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GSPIX - Goldman Sachs Capital Growth Fund Institutional holds 9K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9K shares, representing a decrease of 1.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ENPH by 7.31% over the last quarter.

Signaturefd holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing a decrease of 3.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ENPH by 21.12% over the last quarter.

FDCAX - Fidelity Capital Appreciation Fund holds 119K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 149K shares, representing a decrease of 25.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ENPH by 44.43% over the last quarter.

JTKRX - John Hancock Global Thematic Opportunities Fund Class R6 holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8K shares, representing a decrease of 260.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ENPH by 79.01% over the last quarter.

Old West Investment Management holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1911 funds or institutions reporting positions in Enphase Energy. This is an increase of 159 owner(s) or 9.08% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ENPH is 0.47%, a decrease of 15.74%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.79% to 114,253K shares. The put/call ratio of ENPH is 1.00, indicating a bearish outlook.

Enphase Energy Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Enphase Energy, a global energy technology company, delivers smart, easy-to-use solutions that manage solar generation, storage and communication on one intelligent platform. The Company revolutionized the solar industry with its microinverter technology and produces a fully integrated solar-plus-storage solution. Enphase has shipped more than 32 million microinverters, and approximately 1.4 million Enphase-based systems have been deployed in more than 130 countries.

