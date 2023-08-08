Deutsche Bank Maintains Endeavor Group Holdings Inc - (EDR) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 7, 2023, Deutsche Bank maintained coverage of Endeavor Group Holdings Inc - (NYSE:EDR) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 41.18% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Endeavor Group Holdings Inc - is 33.29. The forecasts range from a low of 28.28 to a high of $43.05. The average price target represents an increase of 41.18% from its latest reported closing price of 23.58.

The projected annual revenue for Endeavor Group Holdings Inc - is 5,896MM, an increase of 9.36%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.38.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 358 funds or institutions reporting positions in Endeavor Group Holdings Inc -. This is an increase of 44 owner(s) or 14.01% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EDR is 0.54%, an increase of 4.85%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.01% to 288,017K shares. The put/call ratio of EDR is 0.62, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Silver Lake Group, L.L.C. holds 91,976K shares representing 30.66% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 21,039K shares representing 7.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 10,986K shares representing 3.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,251K shares, representing an increase of 24.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EDR by 75.05% over the last quarter.

Coatue Management holds 9,244K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,156K shares, representing a decrease of 53.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EDR by 79.07% over the last quarter.

MIC Capital Management UK LLP holds 8,536K shares representing 2.85% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Endeavor Group Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Endeavor Group Holdings Inc is an American holding company for talent and media agencies with its primary offices in Beverly Hills, California, United States. Endeavor represents artists in film, television, music, theater, digital media, and publishing.

