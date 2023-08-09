Deutsche Bank Maintains eHealth (EHTH) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 9, 2023, Deutsche Bank maintained coverage of eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.39% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for eHealth is 9.79. The forecasts range from a low of 5.05 to a high of $13.65. The average price target represents an increase of 10.39% from its latest reported closing price of 8.87.

The projected annual revenue for eHealth is 426MM, an increase of 9.12%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.23.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 267 funds or institutions reporting positions in eHealth. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.38% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EHTH is 0.04%, an increase of 53.93%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.18% to 18,944K shares. The put/call ratio of EHTH is 0.56, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Palo Alto Investors holds 2,689K shares representing 9.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,484K shares, representing an increase of 7.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EHTH by 103.40% over the last quarter.

Eversept Partners holds 1,234K shares representing 4.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

G2 Investment Partners Management holds 948K shares representing 3.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 816K shares representing 2.95% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Aristotle Capital Boston holds 601K shares representing 2.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 550K shares, representing an increase of 8.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EHTH by 107.00% over the last quarter.

eHealth Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

eHealth, Inc. operates a leading health insurance marketplace at eHealth.com and eHealthMedicare.com with technology that provides consumers with health insurance enrollment solutions. Since 1997, eHealth has connected more than 8 million members with quality, affordable health insurance, Medicare options, and ancillary plans. Its proprietary marketplace offers Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, Medicare Part D prescription drug, individual, family, small business and other plans from over 180 health insurance carriers across fifty states and the District of Columbia.

