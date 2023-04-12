Deutsche Bank Maintains Eaton (ETN) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 12, 2023, Deutsche Bank maintained coverage of Eaton (NYSE:ETN) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 19.70% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Eaton is $190.08. The forecasts range from a low of $149.48 to a high of $220.50. The average price target represents an increase of 19.70% from its latest reported closing price of $158.80.

The projected annual revenue for Eaton is $22,101MM, an increase of 6.50%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $8.33.

Eaton Declares $0.86 Dividend

On February 23, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.86 per share ($3.44 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 6, 2023 received the payment on March 24, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.81 per share.

At the current share price of $158.80 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.17%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.77%, the lowest has been 1.75%, and the highest has been 5.05%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.68 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.89 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.56. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.18%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Athena Investment Management holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Proquility Private Wealth Partners holds 15K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15K shares, representing an increase of 0.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ETN by 6.00% over the last quarter.

Harbour Investments holds 10K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8K shares, representing an increase of 18.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ETN by 38.74% over the last quarter.

Davidson Investment Advisors holds 107K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 106K shares, representing an increase of 0.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ETN by 99.89% over the last quarter.

Prime Capital Investment Advisors holds 4K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing an increase of 38.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ETN by 26.11% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2419 funds or institutions reporting positions in Eaton. This is an increase of 155 owner(s) or 6.85% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ETN is 0.40%, a decrease of 10.34%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.54% to 377,783K shares. The put/call ratio of ETN is 0.72, indicating a bullish outlook.

Eaton Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Eaton's mission is to improve the quality of life and the environment through the use of power management technologies and services. The Company provides sustainable solutions that help our customers effectively manage electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power - more safely, more efficiently, and more reliably. Eaton's 2020 revenues were $17.9 billion, and it sells products to customers in more than 175 countries. The Company has approximately 92,000 employees.

