Deutsche Bank Maintains Deere (DE) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 9, 2023, Deutsche Bank maintained coverage of Deere (NYSE:DE) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.07% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Deere is 456.59. The forecasts range from a low of 308.05 to a high of $588.00. The average price target represents an increase of 6.07% from its latest reported closing price of 430.46.

The projected annual revenue for Deere is 55,138MM, a decrease of 7.58%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 28.90.

Deere Declares $1.25 Dividend

On May 31, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.25 per share ($5.00 annualized). Shareholders of record as of June 30, 2023 received the payment on August 8, 2023. Previously, the company paid $1.25 per share.

At the current share price of $430.46 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.16%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.48%, the lowest has been 0.90%, and the highest has been 2.74%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.40 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.78 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.16. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.64%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3238 funds or institutions reporting positions in Deere. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 0.06% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DE is 0.52%, a decrease of 8.38%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.01% to 230,137K shares. The put/call ratio of DE is 1.32, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 13,065K shares representing 4.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,288K shares, representing a decrease of 1.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DE by 12.50% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,257K shares representing 2.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,257K shares, representing a decrease of 0.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DE by 11.09% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,310K shares representing 2.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,349K shares, representing a decrease of 0.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DE by 11.25% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 5,232K shares representing 1.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,658K shares, representing a decrease of 8.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DE by 87.58% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 5,055K shares representing 1.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,301K shares, representing an increase of 14.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DE by 73.97% over the last quarter.

Deere Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Deere & Company is a world leader in providing advanced products, technology and services for customers whose work is revolutionizing agriculture and construction - those who cultivate, harvest, transform, enrich and build upon the land to meet the world's increasing need for food, fuel, shelter and infrastructure.

