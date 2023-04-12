Deutsche Bank Maintains Cummins (CMI) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 12, 2023, Deutsche Bank maintained coverage of Cummins (NYSE:CMI) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.18% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Cummins is $264.74. The forecasts range from a low of $218.16 to a high of $319.10. The average price target represents an increase of 15.18% from its latest reported closing price of $229.85.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Cummins is $30,387MM, an increase of 8.24%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $19.95.

Cummins Declares $1.57 Dividend

On February 14, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.57 per share ($6.28 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 24, 2023 received the payment on March 9, 2023. Previously, the company paid $1.57 per share.

At the current share price of $229.85 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.73%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.81%, the lowest has been 1.96%, and the highest has been 5.10%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.42 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.19 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.41. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.20%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 2.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CMI by 99.89% over the last quarter.

RSP - Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF holds 290K shares representing 0.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 294K shares, representing a decrease of 1.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CMI by 14.60% over the last quarter.

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security holds 16K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16K shares, representing a decrease of 2.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CMI by 94,197.07% over the last quarter.

Old National Bancorp holds 107K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 112K shares, representing a decrease of 5.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CMI by 99.90% over the last quarter.

Philadelphia Trust holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2233 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cummins. This is an increase of 99 owner(s) or 4.64% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CMI is 0.34%, an increase of 7.21%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.61% to 135,259K shares. The put/call ratio of CMI is 0.69, indicating a bullish outlook.

Cummins Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Cummins Inc., a global power leader, is a corporation of complementary business segments that design, manufacture, distribute and service a broad portfolio of power solutions. The company's products range from diesel, natural gas, electric and hybrid powertrains and powertrain-related components including filtration, aftertreatment, turbochargers, fuel systems, controls systems, air handling systems, automated transmissions, electric power generation systems, batteries, electrified power systems, hydrogen generation and fuel cell products. Headquartered in Columbus, Indiana (U.S.), since its founding in 1919, Cummins employs approximately 57,825 people committed to powering a more prosperous world through three global corporate responsibility priorities critical to healthy communities: education, environment and equality of opportunity. Cummins serves its customers online, through a network of company-owned and independent distributor locations, and through thousands of dealer locations worldwide and earned about $1.8 billion on sales of $19.8 billion in 2020.

See all Cummins regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.