Deutsche Bank Maintains Conagra Brands (CAG) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 14, 2023, Deutsche Bank maintained coverage of Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 29.08% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Conagra Brands is 42.47. The forecasts range from a low of 36.36 to a high of $48.30. The average price target represents an increase of 29.08% from its latest reported closing price of 32.90.

The projected annual revenue for Conagra Brands is 12,479MM, an increase of 2.17%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.64.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1621 funds or institutions reporting positions in Conagra Brands. This is an increase of 31 owner(s) or 1.95% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CAG is 0.26%, an increase of 2.68%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.71% to 480,696K shares. The put/call ratio of CAG is 0.79, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ofi Invest Asset Management holds 33,213K shares representing 6.96% ownership of the company.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 24,992K shares representing 5.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,153K shares, representing a decrease of 8.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CAG by 16.87% over the last quarter.

Nordea Investment Management Ab holds 14,736K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,882K shares, representing an increase of 53.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CAG by 77.25% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 14,732K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,552K shares, representing an increase of 1.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CAG by 9.27% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 14,025K shares representing 2.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,813K shares, representing an increase of 1.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CAG by 18.16% over the last quarter.

Conagra Brands Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Conagra Brands, Inc., headquartered in Chicago, is one of North America'sleading branded food companies. Guided by an entrepreneurial spirit, Conagra Brands combines a rich heritage of making great food with a sharpened focus on innovation. The company's portfolio is evolving to satisfy people's changing food preferences. Conagra's iconic brands, such as Birds Eye®, Marie Callender's®, Banquet®, Healthy Choice®, Slim Jim®, Reddi-wip®, and Vlasic®, as well as emerging brands, including Angie's® BOOMCHICKAPOP®, Duke's®, Earth Balance®, Gardein®, and Frontera®, offer choices for every occasion.

Additional reading:

