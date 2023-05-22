Deutsche Bank Maintains Compass Minerals International (CMP) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 22, 2023, Deutsche Bank maintained coverage of Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 61.67% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Compass Minerals International is 55.08. The forecasts range from a low of 36.36 to a high of $85.05. The average price target represents an increase of 61.67% from its latest reported closing price of 34.07.

The projected annual revenue for Compass Minerals International is 1,299MM, an increase of 5.82%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.17.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 540 funds or institutions reporting positions in Compass Minerals International. This is a decrease of 8 owner(s) or 1.46% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CMP is 0.20%, a decrease of 5.43%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.61% to 41,389K shares. The put/call ratio of CMP is 0.39, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Koch Industries holds 7,035K shares representing 17.10% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,522K shares representing 6.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,498K shares, representing an increase of 0.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CMP by 2.26% over the last quarter.

Segall Bryant & Hamill holds 1,396K shares representing 3.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,501K shares, representing a decrease of 7.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CMP by 24.82% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,038K shares representing 2.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 993K shares, representing an increase of 4.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CMP by 2.72% over the last quarter.

Shapiro Capital Management holds 922K shares representing 2.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 914K shares, representing an increase of 0.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CMP by 19.38% over the last quarter.

Compass Minerals International Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Compass Minerals is a leading provider of essential minerals focused on safely delivering where and when it matters to help solve nature's challenges for customers and communities. Its salt products help keep roadways safe during winter weather and are used in numerous other consumer, industrial and agricultural applications. Its plant nutrition business manufactures an innovative and diverse portfolio of products that improve the quality and yield of crops, while supporting sustainable agriculture. Additionally, its specialty chemical business serves the water treatment industry and other industrial processes. The company operates 21 production and packaging facilities with more than 3,000 personnel throughout the U.S., Canada, Brazil and the U.K.

Key filings for this company:

