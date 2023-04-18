Deutsche Bank Maintains Clorox (CLX) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 18, 2023, Deutsche Bank maintained coverage of Clorox (NYSE:CLX) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.92% Downside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Clorox is $142.99. The forecasts range from a low of $109.08 to a high of $173.25. The average price target represents a decrease of 10.92% from its latest reported closing price of $160.52.

The projected annual revenue for Clorox is $7,136MM, an increase of 1.00%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $4.23.

Clorox Declares $1.18 Dividend

On February 14, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.18 per share ($4.72 annualized). Shareholders of record as of April 26, 2023 will receive the payment on May 12, 2023. Previously, the company paid $1.18 per share.

At the current share price of $160.52 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.94%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.69%, the lowest has been 1.90%, and the highest has been 3.75%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.40 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.62 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.34. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.11%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bessemer Group holds 10K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10K shares, representing an increase of 5.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CLX by 99.89% over the last quarter.

ExodusPoint Capital Management holds 52K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19K shares, representing an increase of 62.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CLX by 226.77% over the last quarter.

American Portfolios Advisors holds 4K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing an increase of 16.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CLX by 12.92% over the last quarter.

Northern Trust holds 1,810K shares representing 1.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,843K shares, representing a decrease of 1.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CLX by 1.35% over the last quarter.

Tiaa, Fsb holds 6K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6K shares, representing a decrease of 2.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CLX by 2.39% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1750 funds or institutions reporting positions in Clorox. This is an increase of 23 owner(s) or 1.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CLX is 0.22%, an increase of 2.09%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.97% to 107,101K shares. The put/call ratio of CLX is 0.53, indicating a bullish outlook.

Clorox Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The Clorox Company (NYSE: CLX) is a leading multinational manufacturer and marketer of consumer and professional products with about 8,800 employees worldwide and fiscal year 2020 sales of $6.7 billion. Clorox markets some of the most trusted and recognized consumer brand names, including its namesake bleach and cleaning products; Pine-Sol® cleaners; Liquid-Plumr® clog removers; Poett® home care products; Fresh Step® cat litter; Glad® bags and wraps; Kingsford® charcoal; Hidden Valley® dressings and sauces; Brita® water-filtration products; Burt's Bees® natural personal care products; and RenewLife®, Rainbow Light®, Natural Vitality Calm™, NeoCell® and Stop Aging Now® vitamins, minerals and supplements. The company also markets industry-leading products and technologies for professional customers, including those sold under the CloroxPro™ and Clorox Healthcare® brand names. More than 80% of the company's sales are generated from brands that hold the No. 1 or No. 2 market share positions in their categories.

