Deutsche Bank Maintains Charter Communications Inc. - (CHTR) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 15, 2023, Deutsche Bank maintained coverage of Charter Communications Inc. - (NASDAQ:CHTR) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 34.89% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Charter Communications Inc. - is 456.04. The forecasts range from a low of 275.73 to a high of $636.30. The average price target represents an increase of 34.89% from its latest reported closing price of 338.09.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Charter Communications Inc. - is 56,325MM, an increase of 3.40%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 37.16.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1935 funds or institutions reporting positions in Charter Communications Inc. -. This is an increase of 71 owner(s) or 3.81% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CHTR is 0.42%, an increase of 14.54%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.36% to 97,612K shares. The put/call ratio of CHTR is 0.93, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dodge & Cox holds 8,683K shares representing 6.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,472K shares, representing an increase of 2.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CHTR by 7.41% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 6,990K shares representing 4.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,506K shares, representing a decrease of 7.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHTR by 5.89% over the last quarter.

DODGX - Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds 5,030K shares representing 3.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,002K shares, representing an increase of 20.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CHTR by 25.93% over the last quarter.

Berkshire Hathaway holds 3,829K shares representing 2.69% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 3,718K shares representing 2.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,929K shares, representing a decrease of 5.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHTR by 85.00% over the last quarter.

Charter Communications Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Charter Communications, Inc. is a leading broadband connectivity company and cable operator serving more than 31 million customers in 41 states through its Spectrum brand. Over an advanced communications network, the company offers a full range of state-of-the-art residential and business services including Spectrum Internet®, TV, Mobile and Voice.

See all Charter Communications Inc. - regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.