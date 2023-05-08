Deutsche Bank Maintains CBOE Holdings (CBOE) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 8, 2023, Deutsche Bank maintained coverage of CBOE Holdings (BATS:CBOE) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.83% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for CBOE Holdings is 151.04. The forecasts range from a low of 131.30 to a high of $183.75. The average price target represents an increase of 10.83% from its latest reported closing price of 136.28.

The projected annual revenue for CBOE Holdings is 1,876MM, a decrease of 52.77%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.23.

CBOE Holdings Declares $0.50 Dividend

On February 9, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.50 per share ($2.00 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 28, 2023 received the payment on March 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.50 per share.

At the current share price of $136.28 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.47%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.45%, the lowest has been 1.00%, and the highest has been 2.02%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.23 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 0.07 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.71. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.39%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1294 funds or institutions reporting positions in CBOE Holdings. This is an increase of 64 owner(s) or 5.20% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CBOE is 0.44%, an increase of 46.72%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.02% to 99,673K shares. The put/call ratio of CBOE is 0.36, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,228K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,166K shares, representing an increase of 1.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CBOE by 0.68% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,467K shares representing 2.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,441K shares, representing an increase of 1.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CBOE by 0.78% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,452K shares representing 2.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,404K shares, representing an increase of 1.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CBOE by 0.45% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 2,348K shares representing 2.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,357K shares, representing a decrease of 42.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CBOE by 28.19% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 2,335K shares representing 2.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,343K shares, representing a decrease of 0.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CBOE by 0.53% over the last quarter.

Cboe Global Markets Background Information

Cboe Global Markets, a leading provider of market infrastructure and tradable products, delivers cutting-edge trading, clearing and investment solutions to market participants around the world. The company is committed to operating a trusted, inclusive global marketplace, providing leading products, technology and data solutions that enable participants to define a sustainable financial future. Cboe provides trading solutions and products in multiple asset classes, including equities, derivatives and FX, across North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

