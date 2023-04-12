Deutsche Bank Maintains Caterpillar (CAT) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 12, 2023, Deutsche Bank maintained coverage of Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.48% Upside

As of April 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for Caterpillar is $252.53. The forecasts range from a low of $176.75 to a high of $321.30. The average price target represents an increase of 14.48% from its latest reported closing price of $220.60.

The projected annual revenue for Caterpillar is $62,487MM, an increase of 5.15%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $15.19.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Resurgent Financial Advisors holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing an increase of 0.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CAT by 16.11% over the last quarter.

TFC Financial Management holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

BKLC - BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF holds 10K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9K shares, representing an increase of 11.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CAT by 10.34% over the last quarter.

McKinley Carter Wealth Services holds 10K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9K shares, representing an increase of 2.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CAT by 99.86% over the last quarter.

Capital International Sarl holds 86K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 73K shares, representing an increase of 15.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CAT by 50.47% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3233 funds or institutions reporting positions in Caterpillar. This is an increase of 336 owner(s) or 11.60% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CAT is 0.46%, an increase of 20.13%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.93% to 411,954K shares. The put/call ratio of CAT is 1.27, indicating a bearish outlook.

Caterpillar Background Information

Since 1925, Caterpillar Inc. has been helping our customers build a better world - making sustainable progress possible and driving positive change on every continent. With 2019 sales and revenues of $53.8 billion, Caterpillar is the world's leading manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and diesel-electric locomotives. Services offered throughout the product life cycle, cutting-edge technology and decades of product expertise set Caterpillar apart, providing exceptional value to help our customers succeed. The company principally operates through three primary segments - Construction Industries, Resource Industries and Energy & Transportation - and provides financing and related services through its Financial Products segment.

