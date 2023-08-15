Deutsche Bank Maintains Catalent (CTLT) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 15, 2023, Deutsche Bank maintained coverage of Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.95% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Catalent is 51.31. The forecasts range from a low of 37.37 to a high of $90.30. The average price target represents an increase of 12.95% from its latest reported closing price of 45.43.

The projected annual revenue for Catalent is 5,242MM, an increase of 10.20%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.84.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1123 funds or institutions reporting positions in Catalent. This is a decrease of 127 owner(s) or 10.16% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CTLT is 0.27%, an increase of 4.42%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.44% to 242,770K shares. The put/call ratio of CTLT is 0.68, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Janus Henderson Group holds 14,737K shares representing 8.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,016K shares, representing an increase of 18.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CTLT by 75.04% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 13,434K shares representing 7.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,024K shares, representing an increase of 10.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CTLT by 29.95% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 13,404K shares representing 7.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,817K shares, representing a decrease of 3.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CTLT by 37.32% over the last quarter.

Nomura Holdings holds 8,436K shares representing 4.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Veritas Asset Management LLP holds 6,885K shares representing 3.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,170K shares, representing a decrease of 62.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CTLT by 18.79% over the last quarter.

Catalent Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Catalent, Inc., an S&P 500® Company, is the leading global provider of advanced delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. With over 85 years serving the industry, Catalent has proven expertise in bringing more customer products to market faster, enhancing product performance and ensuring reliable global clinical and commercial product supply. Catalent employs over 14,000 people, including over 2,400 scientists and technicians, at more than 40 facilities across four continents, and in fiscal year 2020 generated over $3 billion in annual revenue. Catalent is headquartered in Somerset, New Jersey.

