Deutsche Bank Maintains Cadence Design Systems (CDNS) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 26, 2023, Deutsche Bank maintained coverage of Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.74% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Cadence Design Systems is 223.45. The forecasts range from a low of 202.00 to a high of $246.75. The average price target represents an increase of 9.74% from its latest reported closing price of 203.62.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Cadence Design Systems is 3,931MM, an increase of 6.77%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.73.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1903 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cadence Design Systems. This is an increase of 54 owner(s) or 2.92% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CDNS is 0.54%, an increase of 17.19%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.61% to 276,484K shares. The put/call ratio of CDNS is 1.44, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 10,897K shares representing 4.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,336K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,180K shares, representing an increase of 1.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CDNS by 7.49% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,386K shares representing 2.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,298K shares, representing an increase of 1.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CDNS by 8.46% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,341K shares representing 2.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,208K shares, representing an increase of 2.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CDNS by 7.51% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 6,085K shares representing 2.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,286K shares, representing a decrease of 3.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CDNS by 12.02% over the last quarter.

Cadence Design Systems Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Cadence Design Systems Inc. is a pivotal leader in electronic design, building upon more than 30 years of computational software expertise. The company applies its underlying Intelligent System Design strategy to deliver software, hardware and IP that turn design concepts into reality. Cadence customers are the world's most innovative companies, delivering extraordinary electronic products from chips to boards to systems for the most dynamic market applications, including consumer, hyperscale computing, 5G communications, automotive, mobile, aerospace, industrial and healthcare. For six years in a row, Fortune magazine has named Cadence one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For.

See all Cadence Design Systems regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.