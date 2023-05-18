Deutsche Bank Maintains Cabot (CBT) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 18, 2023, Deutsche Bank maintained coverage of Cabot (NYSE:CBT) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 37.85% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Cabot is 95.20. The forecasts range from a low of 85.85 to a high of $118.65. The average price target represents an increase of 37.85% from its latest reported closing price of 69.06.

The projected annual revenue for Cabot is 4,552MM, an increase of 6.88%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.60.

Cabot Declares $0.40 Dividend

On May 5, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.40 per share ($1.60 annualized). Shareholders of record as of May 26, 2023 will receive the payment on June 9, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.37 per share.

At the current share price of $69.06 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.32%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.79%, the lowest has been 1.81%, and the highest has been 6.38%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.72 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.65 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.28. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.14%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 691 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cabot. This is a decrease of 19 owner(s) or 2.68% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CBT is 0.22%, an increase of 8.77%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.44% to 59,779K shares. The put/call ratio of CBT is 0.69, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 4,631K shares representing 8.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,798K shares, representing a decrease of 3.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CBT by 84.56% over the last quarter.

Earnest Partners holds 3,164K shares representing 5.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,113K shares, representing an increase of 1.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CBT by 9.98% over the last quarter.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management holds 2,109K shares representing 3.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,114K shares, representing a decrease of 0.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CBT by 3.89% over the last quarter.

Snyder Capital Management L P holds 1,764K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,777K shares, representing a decrease of 0.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CBT by 7.48% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,737K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,645K shares, representing an increase of 5.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CBT by 3.59% over the last quarter.

Cabot Background Information

Cabot Corporation is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts. The company is a leading provider of carbon black, specialty carbons, activated carbon, elastomer composites, inkjet colorants, masterbatches and conductive compounds, fumed silica and aerogel.

