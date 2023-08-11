Deutsche Bank Maintains BRC Inc - (BRCC) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 11, 2023, Deutsche Bank maintained coverage of BRC Inc - (NYSE:BRCC) with a Hold recommendation.
Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 114.18% Upside
As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for BRC Inc - is 8.52. The forecasts range from a low of 5.05 to a high of $11.55. The average price target represents an increase of 114.18% from its latest reported closing price of 3.98.
The projected annual revenue for BRC Inc - is 507MM, an increase of 47.05%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.00.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 220 funds or institutions reporting positions in BRC Inc -. This is a decrease of 7 owner(s) or 3.08% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BRCC is 0.11%, an increase of 6.36%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.05% to 30,905K shares. The put/call ratio of BRCC is 1.22, indicating a bearish outlook.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
Engaged Capital holds 13,351K shares representing 22.78% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.
QVIDTVM Management holds 2,066K shares representing 3.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,541K shares, representing an increase of 25.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BRCC by 34.86% over the last quarter.
Cresset Asset Management holds 2,000K shares representing 3.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 911K shares, representing an increase of 54.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BRCC by 191.78% over the last quarter.
Fayez Sarofim holds 1,696K shares representing 2.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,696K shares, representing a decrease of 0.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BRCC by 78,924.98% over the last quarter.
Kim holds 1,416K shares representing 2.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,559K shares, representing a decrease of 10.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BRCC by 3.64% over the last quarter.
BRC Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)
BRC Inc. operates as a non-alcoholic beverage company. The Company produces and retails military and firearms themed coffee products. BRC serves customers in the United States.
