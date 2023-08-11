News & Insights

Stocks
BRCC

Deutsche Bank Maintains BRC Inc - (BRCC) Hold Recommendation

August 11, 2023 — 12:49 pm EDT

Written by George Maybach for Fintel ->

Fintel reports that on August 11, 2023, Deutsche Bank maintained coverage of BRC Inc - (NYSE:BRCC) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 114.18% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for BRC Inc - is 8.52. The forecasts range from a low of 5.05 to a high of $11.55. The average price target represents an increase of 114.18% from its latest reported closing price of 3.98.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for BRC Inc - is 507MM, an increase of 47.05%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.00.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 220 funds or institutions reporting positions in BRC Inc -. This is a decrease of 7 owner(s) or 3.08% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BRCC is 0.11%, an increase of 6.36%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.05% to 30,905K shares. BRCC / BRC Inc - Class A Put/Call Ratios The put/call ratio of BRCC is 1.22, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BRCC / BRC Inc - Class A Shares Held by Institutions

Engaged Capital holds 13,351K shares representing 22.78% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

QVIDTVM Management holds 2,066K shares representing 3.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,541K shares, representing an increase of 25.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BRCC by 34.86% over the last quarter.

Cresset Asset Management holds 2,000K shares representing 3.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 911K shares, representing an increase of 54.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BRCC by 191.78% over the last quarter.

Fayez Sarofim holds 1,696K shares representing 2.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,696K shares, representing a decrease of 0.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BRCC by 78,924.98% over the last quarter.

Kim holds 1,416K shares representing 2.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,559K shares, representing a decrease of 10.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BRCC by 3.64% over the last quarter.

BRC Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)

BRC Inc. operates as a non-alcoholic beverage company. The Company produces and retails military and firearms themed coffee products. BRC serves customers in the United States.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Fintel
Fintel is a leading provider of financial data and insights for intelligent, data-driven investors. With coverage of over 75,000 listed companies on all major stock exchanges, Fintel has the most comprehensive coverage of global equities at prices individual investors can afford.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BRCC

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.