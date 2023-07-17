Deutsche Bank Maintains Boston Beer Co., Inc. - (SAM) Sell Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 17, 2023, Deutsche Bank maintained coverage of Boston Beer Co., Inc. - (NYSE:SAM) with a Sell recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.16% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Boston Beer Co., Inc. - is 319.69. The forecasts range from a low of 227.25 to a high of $405.30. The average price target represents an increase of 6.16% from its latest reported closing price of 301.14.

The projected annual revenue for Boston Beer Co., Inc. - is 2,148MM, an increase of 3.76%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 11.73.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 692 funds or institutions reporting positions in Boston Beer Co., Inc. -. This is a decrease of 26 owner(s) or 3.62% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SAM is 0.15%, a decrease of 20.64%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.17% to 9,359K shares. The put/call ratio of SAM is 1.10, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 1,132K shares representing 9.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,240K shares, representing a decrease of 9.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SAM by 14.87% over the last quarter.

RPMGX - T. Rowe Price Mid-Cap Growth Fund holds 325K shares representing 2.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 365K shares, representing a decrease of 12.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SAM by 15.89% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 291K shares representing 2.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 291K shares, representing a decrease of 0.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SAM by 4.62% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 284K shares representing 2.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 281K shares, representing an increase of 1.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SAM by 6.85% over the last quarter.

Champlain Investment Partners holds 262K shares representing 2.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 270K shares, representing a decrease of 3.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SAM by 94,937.03% over the last quarter.

Boston Beer Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The Boston Beer Company is an American brewery founded in 1984. Their first brand of beer was named Samuel Adams after Founding Father Samuel Adams, an American revolutionary patriot. Since its founding, Boston Beer has started several other brands, and in 2019 completed a merger with Dogfish Head Brewery. The Boston Beer Company is the fourth largest brewer in the United States with products available throughout the United States and internationally.

