Deutsche Bank Maintains Avis Budget Group (CAR) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 3, 2023, Deutsche Bank maintained coverage of Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 52.16% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Avis Budget Group is 255.76. The forecasts range from a low of 176.75 to a high of $343.35. The average price target represents an increase of 52.16% from its latest reported closing price of 168.09.

The projected annual revenue for Avis Budget Group is 11,759MM, a decrease of 2.97%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 26.25.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 649 funds or institutions reporting positions in Avis Budget Group. This is an increase of 15 owner(s) or 2.37% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CAR is 0.25%, a decrease of 8.85%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.61% to 41,669K shares. The put/call ratio of CAR is 2.09, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SRS Investment Management holds 18,431K shares representing 46.35% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FDGRX - Fidelity Growth Company Fund holds 1,735K shares representing 4.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,956K shares, representing a decrease of 12.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CAR by 10.52% over the last quarter.

Nomura Holdings holds 897K shares representing 2.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 670K shares, representing an increase of 25.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CAR by 47.67% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 768K shares representing 1.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 843K shares, representing a decrease of 9.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CAR by 12.14% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 629K shares representing 1.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 862K shares, representing a decrease of 37.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CAR by 25.58% over the last quarter.

Avis Budget Group, Inc. is a leading global provider of mobility solutions, both through its Avis and Budget brands, which have more than 10,000 rental locations in approximately 180 countries around the world, and through its Zipcar brand, which is the world's leading car sharing network with more than one million members. Avis Budget Group operates most of its car rental offices in North America, Europe and Australasia directly, and operates primarily through licensees in other parts of the world. Avis Budget Group is headquartered in Parsippany, N.J.

