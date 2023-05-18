Deutsche Bank Maintains Arqit Quantum (ARQQ) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 18, 2023, Deutsche Bank maintained coverage of Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1,235.26% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Arqit Quantum is 9.69. The forecasts range from a low of 3.54 to a high of $15.75. The average price target represents an increase of 1,235.26% from its latest reported closing price of 0.73.

The projected annual revenue for Arqit Quantum is 116MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.28.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 55 funds or institutions reporting positions in Arqit Quantum. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 12.24% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ARQQ is 1.24%, an increase of 939.66%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 10.93% to 16,101K shares. The put/call ratio of ARQQ is 0.07, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Evolution Equity Partners II SARL holds 9,931K shares representing 7.41% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. holds 3,498K shares representing 2.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,400K shares, representing a decrease of 25.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARQQ by 88.19% over the last quarter.

BUG - Global X Cybersecurity ETF holds 3,428K shares representing 2.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,637K shares, representing a decrease of 35.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARQQ by 83.86% over the last quarter.

CIBR - First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF holds 1,543K shares representing 1.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,147K shares, representing a decrease of 39.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARQQ by 51.73% over the last quarter.

Legal & General Group holds 355K shares representing 0.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 315K shares, representing an increase of 11.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARQQ by 68.39% over the last quarter.

Arqit Quantum Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Arqit Quantum Inc. is a special purpose entity. The Company is a cybersecurity company that creates unbreakable software encryption keys that are easy to use and has universal application to every edge device and cloud machine, as well as unique quantum encryption technology which makes the communications links of any networked device secure against cyber attack.

