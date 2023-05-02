Deutsche Bank Maintains Aptargroup (ATR) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 1, 2023, Deutsche Bank maintained coverage of Aptargroup (NYSE:ATR) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.38% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Aptargroup is 128.18. The forecasts range from a low of 111.10 to a high of $159.60. The average price target represents an increase of 5.38% from its latest reported closing price of 121.64.

The projected annual revenue for Aptargroup is 3,381MM, an increase of 1.31%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.81.

Aptargroup Declares $0.38 Dividend

On April 20, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.38 per share ($1.52 annualized). Shareholders of record as of May 4, 2023 will receive the payment on May 25, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.38 per share.

At the current share price of $121.64 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.25%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.28%, the lowest has been 0.98%, and the highest has been 1.72%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.13 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.20 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.43. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.06%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 813 funds or institutions reporting positions in Aptargroup. This is an increase of 13 owner(s) or 1.62% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ATR is 0.26%, a decrease of 5.78%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.44% to 78,839K shares. The put/call ratio of ATR is 1.23, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance holds 4,745K shares representing 7.26% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 2,981K shares representing 4.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,883K shares, representing an increase of 3.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ATR by 26.43% over the last quarter.

Atlanta Capital Management Co L L C holds 2,884K shares representing 4.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,887K shares, representing a decrease of 0.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ATR by 4.90% over the last quarter.

EAASX - Eaton Vance Atlanta Capital SMID-Cap Fund holds 2,304K shares representing 3.52% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VETAX - Victory Sycamore Established Value Fund holds 2,100K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,013K shares, representing an increase of 4.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ATR by 6.06% over the last quarter.

Aptargroup Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

AptarGroup, Inc., is a global leader in the design and manufacturing of a broad range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing and active material solutions. Aptar’s innovative solutions and services serve a variety of end markets including pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home, food and beverage. Using insights, proprietary design, engineering and science to create dispensing, dosing and protective packaging technologies for many of the world’s leading brands, Aptar in turn makes a meaningful difference in the lives, looks, health and homes of millions of patients and consumers around the world.

