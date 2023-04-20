Deutsche Bank Maintains Albemarle (ALB) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 20, 2023, Deutsche Bank maintained coverage of Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 53.65% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Albemarle is $313.10. The forecasts range from a low of $156.55 to a high of $522.90. The average price target represents an increase of 53.65% from its latest reported closing price of $203.78.

The projected annual revenue for Albemarle is $10,248MM, an increase of 40.00%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $28.21.

Albemarle Declares $0.40 Dividend

On February 23, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.40 per share ($1.60 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 17, 2023 received the payment on April 3, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.40 per share.

At the current share price of $203.78 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.79%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.33%, the lowest has been 0.50%, and the highest has been 3.03%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.62 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.88 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.07. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.04%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Procyon Private Wealth Partners holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Patriot Investment Management holds 8K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8K shares, representing a decrease of 5.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALB by 24.88% over the last quarter.

BGALX - Baillie Gifford Global Alpha Equities Fund Class 4 holds 59K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 62K shares, representing a decrease of 3.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALB by 32.88% over the last quarter.

Verition Fund Management holds 11K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing an increase of 79.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALB by 561.48% over the last quarter.

PRINCIPAL VARIABLE CONTRACTS FUNDS INC - LargeCap S&P 500 Index Account Class 1 holds 9K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9K shares, representing a decrease of 2.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALB by 24.32% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1802 funds or institutions reporting positions in Albemarle. This is an increase of 98 owner(s) or 5.75% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ALB is 0.32%, a decrease of 18.99%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.81% to 119,226K shares. The put/call ratio of ALB is 1.63, indicating a bearish outlook.

Albemarle Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Albemarle Corporation, headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., is a global specialty chemicals company with leading positions in lithium, bromine and refining catalysts. We think beyond business-as-usual to power the potential of companies in many of the world's largest and most critical industries, such as energy, electronics, and transportation. Albemarle Corporation actively pursue a sustainable approach to managing our diverse global footprint of world-class resources. In conjunction with our highly experienced and talented global teams, our deep-seated values, and our collaborative customer relationships, the company creates value-added and performance-based solutions that enable a safer and more sustainable future.

