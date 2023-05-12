Deutsche Bank Maintains Air Products & Chemicals (APD) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 12, 2023, Deutsche Bank maintained coverage of Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.92% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Air Products & Chemicals is 337.18. The forecasts range from a low of 303.00 to a high of $393.75. The average price target represents an increase of 21.92% from its latest reported closing price of 276.55.

The projected annual revenue for Air Products & Chemicals is 13,490MM, an increase of 2.71%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 11.52.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2443 funds or institutions reporting positions in Air Products & Chemicals. This is an increase of 33 owner(s) or 1.37% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to APD is 0.51%, an increase of 36.87%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.17% to 217,635K shares. The put/call ratio of APD is 0.81, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance holds 12,956K shares representing 5.83% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 7,795K shares representing 3.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,681K shares, representing an increase of 1.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in APD by 89.21% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,744K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,617K shares, representing an increase of 1.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in APD by 24.66% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 6,440K shares representing 2.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,668K shares, representing a decrease of 3.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in APD by 21.92% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,127K shares representing 2.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,028K shares, representing an increase of 1.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in APD by 24.44% over the last quarter.

Air Products & Chemicals Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Air Products is a world-leading industrial gases company in operation for 80 years. Focused on serving energy, environment and emerging markets, the Company provides essential industrial gases, related equipment and applications expertise to customers in dozens of industries, including refining, chemical, metals, electronics, manufacturing, and food and beverage. Air Products is also the global leader in the supply of liquefied natural gas process technology and equipment. The Company develops, engineers, builds, owns and operates some of the world's largest industrial gas projects, including: gasification projects that sustainably convert abundant natural resources into syngas for the production of high-value power, fuels and chemicals; carbon capture projects; and world-scale carbon-free hydrogen projects supporting global transportation and the energy transition. The Company had fiscal 2020 sales of $8.9 billion from operations in 50 countries and has a current market capitalization of about $60 billion. More than 19,000 passionate, talented and committed employees from diverse backgrounds are driven by Air Products’ higher purpose to create innovative solutions that benefit the environment, enhance sustainability and address the challenges facing customers, communities, and the world.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

