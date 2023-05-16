Deutsche Bank Maintains Agilon Health (AGL) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 15, 2023, Deutsche Bank maintained coverage of Agilon Health (NYSE:AGL) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 29.67% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Agilon Health is 30.87. The forecasts range from a low of 22.72 to a high of $43.05. The average price target represents an increase of 29.67% from its latest reported closing price of 23.81.

The projected annual revenue for Agilon Health is 3,950MM, an increase of 23.79%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.01.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 494 funds or institutions reporting positions in Agilon Health. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 1.23% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AGL is 0.38%, a decrease of 1.41%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.77% to 518,967K shares. The put/call ratio of AGL is 0.35, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Clayton, Dubilier & Rice holds 194,611K shares representing 46.95% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 42,436K shares representing 10.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 37,918K shares, representing an increase of 10.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AGL by 59.68% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 20,346K shares representing 4.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,745K shares, representing a decrease of 11.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AGL by 81.64% over the last quarter.

ANEFX - NEW ECONOMY FUND holds 14,503K shares representing 3.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,897K shares, representing an increase of 17.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AGL by 46.69% over the last quarter.

VGHCX - Vanguard Health Care Fund Investor Shares holds 14,265K shares representing 3.44% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Agilon Health Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

agilon health is transforming healthcare by empowering community-based physicians with the resources and expertise they need to innovate the payment and delivery of care for seniors. agilon health enables physicians to create their own Medicare-centric globally capitated line of business. The agilon Total Care Model is powered by its purpose-built platform and enabled through a growing national network of like-minded physician partners. With agilon, physicians are freed from the constraints of the transactional fee-for-service reimbursement model and are able to practice team-based, coordinated care to serve the individual needs of their senior patients and to transition to a sustainable and predictable, long-term business model. The rapidly growing appeal of the agilon platform, partnership model and network of leading community-based physicians has allowed the company to expand to 17 local communities with 16 anchor physician groups, as well as a network of physicians across Hawaii, in fewer than five years.

