Deutsche Bank Maintains AGCO (AGCO) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 12, 2023, Deutsche Bank maintained coverage of AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 25.94% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for AGCO is $157.14. The forecasts range from a low of $123.22 to a high of $194.25. The average price target represents an increase of 25.94% from its latest reported closing price of $124.78.

The projected annual revenue for AGCO is $13,257MM, an increase of 4.79%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $13.01.

AGCO Declares $0.24 Dividend

On January 20, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.24 per share ($0.96 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 15, 2023 received the payment on March 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.24 per share.

At the current share price of $124.78 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.77%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.49%, the lowest has been 0.42%, and the highest has been 5.94%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.46 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.49 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.46. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 7.53%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

TDFAX - Transamerica Dividend Focused A holds 49K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Hm Payson & holds 4K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Signaturefd holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 18.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AGCO by 99.85% over the last quarter.

Brewin Dolphin Wealth Management holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Amundi holds 621K shares representing 0.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 602K shares, representing an increase of 3.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AGCO by 23.72% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 991 funds or institutions reporting positions in AGCO. This is an increase of 18 owner(s) or 1.85% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AGCO is 0.28%, a decrease of 2.14%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.09% to 67,595K shares. The put/call ratio of AGCO is 0.40, indicating a bullish outlook.

AGCO Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

GCO is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of agricultural solutions and delivers high-tech solutions for farmers feeding the world through its full line of equipment and related services. AGCO products are sold through five core brands, Challenger®, Fendt®, GSI®, Massey Ferguson® and Valtra®, supported by Fuse® smart farming solutions. Founded in 1990 and headquartered in Duluth, Georgia, USA, AGCO had net sales of approximately $9.0 billion in 2019.

