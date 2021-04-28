Deutsche Bank, Lloyds earnings prop up European shares

Corrects day of the week to Wednesday in first paragraph

April 28 (Reuters) - European stocks inched higher on Wednesday on expectations of a bumper earnings season following strong results from Deutsche Bank, Lloyds Banking Group and other lenders.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index .STOXX rose 0.1% in early trading, with the region's banking sector .SX7P up 1.1%.

Deutsche Bank DBKGn.DE jumped 5.2% to the top of Germany's blue-chip DAX .GDAXI as strength at its investment bank helped offset headwinds from restructuring and the pandemic.

Topping London's FTSE 100 .FTSE, Lloyds Banking Group LLOY.L rose 4.2% after reporting a better-than-expected profit.

Sweden's SEB SEBa.ST and Spain's Santander SAN.MC also inched higher after their quarterly results.

Weighing on the STOXX 600, Lysol maker Reckitt Benckiser Group RKT.L fell 2% even as the company backed its full-year outlook.

Earnings at European companies in the first quarter of 2021 are expected to surge 71.3% from a year earlier, according to Refinitiv IBES data, up from last week's forecast of a 61.2% jump.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((sruthi.shankar@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2787))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.