Deutsche Bank latest to pay inflation bonus to staff

FRANKFURT, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank DBKGn.DE is the latest financial institution in Germany to pay a bonus to some employees to help offset soaring inflation, according to a staff memo.

The bonus is 1,500 euros ($1,524) for 2022, said the memo seen by Reuters on Thursday. It noted it would "give careful consideration" to a similar payment next year.

Unions have been pressing for such payments, and some other banks have already agreed to similar deals.

($1 = 0.9843 euros)

(Reporting by Tom Sims and Marta Orosz; editing by Matthias Williams)

