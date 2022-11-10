Deutsche Bank latest to pay inflation bonus to staff

November 10, 2022 — 10:17 am EST

Written by Tom Sims and Marta Orosz for Reuters ->

FRANKFURT, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank DBKGn.DE is the latest financial institution in Germany to pay a bonus to some employees to help offset soaring inflation, according to a staff memo.

The bonus is 1,500 euros ($1,524) for 2022, said the memo seen by Reuters on Thursday. It noted it would "give careful consideration" to a similar payment next year.

Unions have been pressing for such payments, and some other banks have already agreed to similar deals.

