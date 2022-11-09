Deutsche Bank joins recent industry criticism of ECB

FRANKFURT, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank DBKGn.DE on Wednesday waded into the financial industry's criticism of the European Central Bank, with the German lender's finance chief saying authorities should do more to champion banks.

The ECB and other parts of official sector "should be moving to championing the banks to help the economy rather than not," Chief Financial Officer James von Moltke said at a financial conference.

