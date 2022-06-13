Deutsche Bank investors can sue in U.S. over Epstein, Russian oligarch ties

Adds details from decision, case citation

NEW YORK, June 13 (Reuters) - A U.S. judge on Monday said shareholders can sue Deutsche Bank AG DBKGn.DE, alleging it hid shortfalls in internal controls while doing business with risky, ultra-rich clients like the financier Jeffrey Epstein, Russian oligarchs and people linked to terrorism.

U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff in Manhattan said shareholders may try to prove in their proposed class action that the German bank's know-your-customer and anti-money laundering controls were ineffective, and that its share price fell as the truth became known.

Rakoff said shareholders may also pursue claims against the bank's Chief Executive Christian Sewing and his predecessor John Cryan. The judge dismissed claims against Deutsche Bank's chief financial officer and his predecessor.

Deutsche Bank did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Lawyers for the shareholders did not immediately respond to similar requests.

The lawsuit covers investors in Deutsche Bank securities from March 14, 2017 to May 12, 2020.

The case is Karimi v Deutsche Bank AG et al, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, No. 22-02854.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York Editing by Chris Reese and David Gregorio)

((jon.stempel@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 6317; Reuters Messaging: jon.stempel.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.